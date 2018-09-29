Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has described democracy as dead in Nigeria.

“With the show of shame that happened in last Saturday’s Osun state governorship election in general and the Thursday rerun in particular, there is no other conclusion to draw than that democracy is now dead in our beloved country”, he said.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi, the governor decried the conduct as well as outcome of the said election.

“With what happened in Osun state, democracy is actually dead in Nigeria and we are in critical times.

“The Osun supplementary elections was just a repeat of what happened in Ekiti state on July 14th. And it is unfortunate that, again, the will of the people has been perverted.

“It was obvious even to the blind that the Osun election, as was the case with Ekiti, was a contest between the PDP and the security agencies supervised by a compromised INEC”

Fayose added that the University professors also used as returning officers by INEC have, ab initio, been compromised and only serve the interest of those he described as their pay masters.

“Therefore, we want to believe that conscionable Nigerians and the survival of this country as a whole are at the mercy of God and of the judiciary. And if the judiciary fails to rise up to the occasion, Nigerians will be among men the most miserable”

Reviewing previous elections, Fayose said the ruling APC has perfected various forms of what he called “rigging plans, beginning with Edo, going forward to Ondo and Ekiti and now Osun state”.

The Ekiti governor commended Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke for having fought a good fight.

“You did not lose but your mandate has only been stolen”

Fayose then condemned the violence that attended the election, sympathised with the families of those killed and enjoined PDP members to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

“Help will come soon” he said.