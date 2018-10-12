



The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has said he will not attend the inauguration of his successor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, next week Tuesday.

Fayose stated this on Thursday at his farewell press conference in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

Adducing reasons why he he stay away from the event, Fayose said he has a date with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Apart from this, he said there was the possibility of some politicians not sent by Fayemi using the opportunity to attack him at the programme.

He said: “If I should attend the programme, some politicians may use the chance to harass me even when they are not sent by Fayemi.

“This will further destroy relationship.

“Issues between me and Fayemi are not personal.

“I have been cooperating with the committee set up by Fayemi on this transition

“Again, I have to be in EFCC office in Abuja on Tuesday.

“But let me say clearly that I am ready to appear before any panel set up by the incoming government to probe my administration.”

Fayose also said he left behind N327 million, advising Fayemi to use it to complete the new Oja Oba Market for the use of Ekiti traders.