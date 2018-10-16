



Ayodele Fayose, immediate past governor of Ekiti State, on Monday said that he has no apology for anybody over his actions while in government.

Reiterating his pledge to submit himself at the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by 1p.m today, Fayose, who said that he’s not a coward, added that President Muhammadu Buhari is not a match to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in 2019 presidential election.

Speaking at a send-forth banquet organised in his honour by PDP governors on Sunday in Abuja, Fayose said, “Tell them at the Villa, my name is Ayodele Fayose, Peter the Rock. By the grace of God, I will be at the EFCC tomorrow (Tuesday) by 1pm. I am not a coward.

“I will not run away, they will rather run away. They took me to court 13 years ago, I won after 8 years. They harassed my family and I got judgment three times against them.

“This time will not be an exception. Those who wait for me will wait in vain. EFCC is no court. This country belong to all of us.”

The outgoing Ekiti governor, who said that he’s not regretting any of his actions while in office, said, “I have no apology to any authority for any of my actions in government. You can never trace me to APC. The option is not a dying party like APC.

“If you trace their ways, you can never trace me to APC. Recently, I was not happy with certain things (in PDP). I cannot deceive you.

“We will stay and fight this battle. Despite the fact that we do not have the VP slot. We will win the South West. We will not throw the baby away with the bath water.”

Fayose was confident that Atiku and Peter Obi would win the 2019 presidential election, noting that Buhari is not match to Atiku.

“Put two of them side by side, comment by comment, clarity to clarity, Nigerians will not vote for APC.

“Atiku will be president of this country, Obi will be vice president of this country. I want to tell you that it is very easy to inherit your father, but what you do with that inheritance is what matters. They got power by deceit but they gave no solution,” he added.

On his part, the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, advised the EFCC to follow the rule of law and the constitution in trying Fayose after he leaves office, and warned against tampering with Fayose’s human rights.

“Let me say here that there are threats of intimidation and frame-up waiting for our brother who has performed very well in Ekiti State.

“The world is watching, international communities are also watching what will happen to this gentleman that has performed well in Ekiti,” Secondus said.

Meanwhile, PDP, in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, alleged that the presidency has ordered EFCC to detain Fayose indefinitely.

PDP said that information at its disposal and all over the social media indicated that the presidency has put the commission on alert to arrest the governor at midnight today and detain him indefinitely.

The alleged directive by the presidency, according to PDP, is not unconnected with the plot to use the EFCC and other security agencies to incarcerate the governor owing to his persistent criticism of the President Buhari-led APC government.

“This uncompromising stands of the outgoing governor against the present administration was the reason Ekiti State was invaded and taken by force during the last governorship election.

“By 12 midnight, the governor’s residence is expected to be surrounded by armed men of the EFCC under the pretense that they had information of his plot to escape. This is to achieve their plan to humiliate the governor and portray him in bad light to the public by dramatising his arrest.

“Nigerians can recall that it was the governor who offered to submit himself to the EFCC despite the commission’s clear display of bias and partisanship as demonstrated in its various actions, especially its tweets and putting the governor on security watch-list.

“The EFCC even unprofessionally showed its bias in deriding the governor, making light of a very serious matter by mocking him and asking him to come before his tenure elapsed, which the governor declined in line with the constitutional immunity.

“It is now beyond dispute that Governor Fayose is not a scoundrel running away from justice. Whatever the EFCC, APC, and the presidency’s spin-doctors may say, it is also clear to everyone that Fayose is not a coward; neither is he afraid of the EFCC.

“Fayose is prepared and ready to defend himself in the court of law. Neither the presidency nor EFCC is a court of law. Since the EFCC said it had dusted up Fayose’s files, it should be ready to take him to court once he presents himself at the agency’s office on Tuesday.

“Governor Fayose has offered to walk to the EFCC office by himself and nothing must happen to him tonight,” PDP said.