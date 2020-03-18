<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has boasted that no senator, either serving or retired could match the financial strength of a former governor in politics.

Fayose, while addressing his supporters in Ekiti also mocked his former political associates Senator Abiodun Olujimi and Prince Dayo Adeyeye saying they were toying the path to perdition.

Though, Adeyeye had since joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), but Fayose wont stop ridiculing him in public since he lost legal battle to retain his Senatorial seat.

Both Fayose and Olujimi’s camps have been laying claim to victory since the conduct of the PDP Ward Congress held in Ekiti last week.

Although the PDP Appeal Panel is yet to make official pronouncement on the matter, Fayose said the case was a forgone conclusion.

The panel scampered to safety when violence broke out at the PDP secretariat in Ado-Ekiti as supporters of the two gladiators engaged one another in free-for-all fight. Many people were injured.

He also used the occasion to present his anointed candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairmanship position in the Hon Bisi Kolawole to his supporters.

The ex governor also ruled out the possibility of his camp sharing party position with other PDP caucus in the State stressing everyone shall carry his or her cross.





“Let me say clearly to you that we are not going to share position with anybody .We all going to the congress and we shall win all available positions. Reports reaching has it that our opponents in the party had been reaching out to the national secretariat that the positions should be shared.”

“We are not going to allow this. They have started a battle they cannot finish. And we are ready for them. None of them can match me. Even if you have been a senator for ten years, you cannot stand a former governor. We have the resources to prosecute this battle. The snake has been scorched already.” Fayose boasted

Attacking Prince Adeyeye, Fayose said; “This is how we warned Adeyeye but he never listen. But look at his situation now. He had been on sick bed since the APC dealt a terrible blow on him. Those who are against me now shall suffer same fate in no distant time as Adeyeye. I am not a baby in the game of politics.”

Fayose and Olujimi have been battling with the soul of the PDP since the fall of the party in the 2018 Governorship election.

The present State Executive Council in Ekiti is loyal to Olujimi while Fayose is said to be enjoying some level of patronage at the national headquarters of the party in Abuja.