



Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has revealed that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, former governor of Lagos State, did everything he could to make him dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC), but he refused to do so.

Speaking, Fayose, who said President Muhammadu Buhari has destroyed the APC, said he also shared the views of Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, who likened the ruling party to a cancer.

According to him, as a member of PDP, he supported the governorship ambition of Governor Kayode Fayemi in Ekiti governorship election of 2009 and even campaigned for him because he wanted the PDP candidate, former Governor Segun Oni, who made life a living hell for him, to be kicked out of office.

Based on his open support for Fayemi, he said Asiwaju Bola Tinubu did everything to make him join the APC but he rejected the offer, saying he will quit politics the day he leaves PDP.

He said, “I want to quote Governor Wike. He said somebody has malaria, you want to dash him cancer. That is the same way I will represent it. APC is a cancer to the nation, even to the people that brought the party to power.

“I listened to Pastor Tunde Bakare on television few days ago. Those things coming from Pastor Bakare does not represent the man supporting Buhari since 2011. The same applies to many of them, even in Northern Nigeria. When the head is sick, the whole body is in trouble. President Buhari has destroyed that party.





“Let me say it very clearly. I am not in APC, I will never be in APC and even if I get angry inside this PDP, we will fight it together and I will still remain in this party. What will make me leave this PDP, that means I have retired from politics.

“In 2009, I supported Governor (Kayode) Fayemi openly. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu did everything, asking me to come to APC but I said no. Who will be my leader in Ekiti APC if I join? Is it this Fayemi that we are talking about? Or will it be former Governor Niyi Adebayo? Yes, Adebayo was governor before me. He was governor in 1999 and I became governor in 2003 but the truth is, it is good for them to be on their lane and I also will be on my lane.

“Former Governor Segun Oni gave me horror when he was in office as governor and to show him that the world is not about him, I supported Fayemi then in the governorship election.

“Let me say to you, I am a clear character. What benefit will I derive by joining APC? Most of the governors today preserve themselves by clinging with Buhari before 2019. I never did that. In Nigeria today, I am one of the people that APC will not forget in their life.

“I stood my ground against APC not because I hate anybody but because what I was saying about them has played out overtime. I am not somebody who will say what he is not convinced about”.