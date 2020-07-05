



Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, said on Sunday that President Muhammadu Buhari was unconscious of happenings in his the Presidency, and as such, should be ignored.

Fayose spoke in reaction to recent comments by the President’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina, that Buhari would have dealt with Fayose and River State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for their anti-Buhari tendency but that the President only chose to tolerate them as a father of the nation.

The former governor, in a statement by his spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, in Ado Ekiti, lampooned Adesina for talking about “a President punishing serving governors or even ordinary Nigerians as if they are his servants”.





In the statement entitled, “Buhari should be ignored, he’s unconscious of happenings in his own Presidency – Fayose”, the former governor stated, “On the comment by my brother and friend, Femi Adesina, about the President not dealing with me and Governor Wike, President Buhari, in my opinion, is an accidental president, who is not only clueless but unconscious of happenings in his own Presidency.

“A man who can’t defend or protect his immediate family is not in any way better than an effigy.

“If not, those around him won’t be talking about a President ‘punishing’ serving governors or even ordinary Nigerians as if they are his servants.

“Femi Adesina, do you realize I have been quiet for a while, having concluded that Buhari’s Presidency is deaf and dumb?

“So don’t wake a sleeping lion so as not to be confronted with consequences you can’t contend with.”