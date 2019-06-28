<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has said that kidnappings and herdsmen menace currently bedeviling the Southwest region and the country in general will not end until leaders, especially some governors stop seeing themselves as “Cabal Yes Men”.

The former governor said he had warned of this doom long ago, adding that the people of Nigeria seem conquered by the menace.

Fayose in a tweet on Wednesday, via his verified Twitter handle said that unless the leaders and governors in the country, rise above being seen as “Cabal Yes Men”, at the expense of their own people, Nigerians will continue to be defenseless and conquered.

“I warned against kidnappings and herdsmen menace now bedeviling the S/West and Nigeria long ago.

“We have now become conquered people and we will remain defenseless except our leaders and Governors desist from wanting to be seen as “Cabal Yes Men” at the expense of the well-being of the people.”