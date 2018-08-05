A chieftain of Yoruba socio-political organisation, Ayo Adebanjo, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a dictator.

Adebanjo said this while reacting to the recent attack on top politicians in the opposition by the government, including the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, by security agencies.

Speaking, the Afenifere chieftain noted that the actions of security agencies should not be a surprise to Nigerians.

Recall that the Police had last week Tuesday allegedly blocked the Senate President, Bukola Saraki’s convoy at Lake Chad junction in Abuja.

Saraki was reportedly on his way to report to the police headquarters after he was invited for questioning by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris over Offa bank robbery when the incident happened.

Similarly, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had last week quizzed Ekweremadu over some undeclared property out the shores of Nigeria.

Adebanjo recalled how he warned Nigerians against voting for Buhari in 2015 but his call was ignored.

He said, “What Buhari and security agents are doing now is not a surprise to me. Before the last election, I warned the whole country not to vote for him but they ignored me now they should know better.

“There is nothing he is doing now that he has not done before, they said that was during the military era and he will not do so during the democratic regime. I have always known him to be a dictator. I once met with Obasanjo and I warned them against Buhari but they felt I got money from Jonathan, now they know better.

“The achievements they are ascribing to him are fake. Buhari is a tribalist, an egoist, a communist, a conservative and feudalist of the first order. There is nothing he is doing now that he has not done before. I warned them but they never heed my warning including Obasanjo. I’m the only consistent critic of Buhari among those who are all shouting now. “