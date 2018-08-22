A chieftain of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has said that the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is day-dreaming if he thinks the north will support his 2023 presidential ambition.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, had said that the reason why Tinubu was supporting President Muhammadu Buhari’s presidential ambition was because of his 2023 dream of becoming president.

The 90-year-old statesman also urged the people of the South-West not to allow themselves to be fooled by Tinubu a second time.

Adebanjo, who spoke in Lagos said, “Tinubu is day-dreaming if he thinks the North will ever support his presidential ambition. We have our principles.

“We are not supporting Buhari under any circumstance and Tinubu cannot lead Yoruba land because all he has done is to lead us astray. All he has done for us is to give some of our people who are close to him appointments.

“Nothing tangible has been done for Yoruba land. He gave his stooges appointments, nothing more, nothing less. If he has done more than that, let him say it.”

Adebanjo said the only demand the Yoruba had made was restructuring which the APC had been dishonest about.

The Afenifere chieftain said one of the reasons Afenifere supported Buhari in 2015 was because of his promise to restructure the country to allow for true federalism.

He said instead of keeping its promise, the APC resorted to setting up a committee on restructuring to deceive gullible Nigerians and the likes of Tinubu participated in the grand scheme of deception.

“How can they be telling us about restructuring committee, when from the outset, they were supposed to have started restructuring. Who do they think they are fooling? If Tinubu is daydreaming, he shouldn’t think others are daydreaming like him.”

“Buhari is a stranger to us in Yoruba land. The only Yoruba supporting him are those benefitting from this corrupt regime,” Adebanjo was quoted as saying.