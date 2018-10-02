Senator Ayo Arise has withdrawn from Ekiti North Senatorial race.
Senator Arise was running under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to represent the people of Ekiti North at the Senate.
He condemned the sudden change of mode of the contest from direct to indirect primaries, alleging that the governor-elect may have influenced the process to favour anointed candidates.
