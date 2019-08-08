<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Aworis in Lagos State yesterday claimed that they had been marginalised in the governance of the state.

They urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) national stalwart Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to come to their aid in the interest of fairness and justice.

Awori monarchs in conjunction with the Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria (AWAN), at a news conference in Lagos yesterday, decried the near absence of Awori people in the recently released list of commissioner nominees in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the Awori Obas, who were present at the news conference, the Ojomu of Ajiran land, Oba Tijani Adetunji Akinloye said they were not happy as only one or two Awori indigenes were part of the commissioners and special advisers nominated for the legislative approval in the state.

He noted that the sub-ethnic group had produced three deputy governors and few commissioners before, noting they were being neglected this time around.

He said: “You will recall that on Saturday, July 14, 2019, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, transmitted 25 names of commissioners and special advisers to the state Assembly for screening. It is pertinent to know categorically that only one or two Awori indigenes made the list, where lies our majority support and existence.

“We want to use this medium to unequivocally remind the Lagos State Government that the Aworis are not happy with the way we are being maginalised in the state despite our population and also for the fact that we are the original settlers in the state, but sadly enough that we are not accorded our rightful position in the governance of the state.

“We are thereby looking forward to see the appointment of Awori indigenes, who are young, vibrant and qualified. As we know, we have many of them who are professionals, politicians and technocrats.

“Those who worked tirelessly during the campaign for the success of the party in Lagos State. We should remind ourselves that participation in politics is anchored on the desire to use it as a route to be appointed and elected to serve your own people and bring development closer to them.

“We deserve more than what we are getting. The entire Aworis are now waiting, knowing that justice will be done in next batch of nominees that will be forwarded to the Lagos State House of Assembly.”

“In Lagos State, the Aworis occupy 17 out of 20 local governments and 26 out of 37 LCDAs as well as the three senatorial districts, wherein our culture and traditions are well-embedded.

“We wish to appreciate and thank the apex leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for providing direction for the party nationwide and it is through this means the entire Aworis turned out en-mass to vote in the last general elections and the record is there to show for it; right from inception that the state has been going to polls and our people have been supportive in terms of election process.’’