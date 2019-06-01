<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Vice Chairman (South East) of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Austin Umahi, has said the party will reclaim Anambra State in 2021.

Umahi said on Saturday the party will legally stop at nothing in taking control of the five South East states, stressing that winning Anambra in 2021 will complete the circle.

Speaking at Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State at a reception organized for the South East Zonal leadership of PDP by a party stalwart and stakeholder, High Chief Obiora Okonkwo, Engr. Umahi warned that the era of imposition on candidates was over.

He also ruled out non-provision of level playing field for every aspirant in the party, stating that the people will henceforth exercise their franchise in a free manner.

He lauded leadership of PDP in Anambra State for the renewed vigour and unity in the party, noting that the performance of the party in the 2019 presidential election was a demonstration of its determination to reclaim the state.

Umahi also lauded Okonkwo for his continued support for the party.

He said Okonkwo has been untiring in his demonstration of deep faith and commitment to the fortunes of PDP.

According to Umahi, Okonkwo “has been a very strong pillar of support for our great party”, adding that the future of PDP in Anambra State is now brighter with the unity of purposed with which members demonstrated at the last general election.

Umahi, who described the Anambra State PDP Chairman, Nieves Ndubisi Nwosu, as a “politician with a difference”, told party members: “If we come together the way we have demonstrated today, we will rise beyond anybody and nobody will have the capacity to stop us.

“Therefore, we must go back to possess our possession.

“The people’s voices must be heard and Anambra will bounce back again.”

Earlier in his address, Okonkwo lauded Umahi for the impressive outing of the party in the South East at the last general election.

He said Umahi’s leadership played a vital role in the reclamation of Imo State by the PDP, adding that with the feat, the stage is now set for the party to add Anambra State to its kitty.

Okonkwo expressed gratitude to all party members in the state for their efforts towards reuniting all dissenting voices and helping the party to regain its unity.

He said the return of unity to the party in Anambra State was the beginning of good things to come.

“I am happy with the unity that we have achieved in Anambra. With that, in no distant time, Anambra will become the property of PDP,” Okonkwo said to resounding applause by the crowd, which consisted on party executives from all wards in the state.

Okonkwo, who urged the Zonal leadership of the party to seek land in Enugu for the construction of a befitting Zonal Secretariat for the party, also lauded the leadership of Nwobu, urging him not to relent.

“Soon, the electoral bell will ring for Anambra State. No matter what happens, our focus must remain to take over Government House Anambra State,” Okonkwo said.

In his remark, Nwobu promised to continue to lead the party in the right direction.

He said the party was committed to reclaiming the state it lost to the All Progressives Grand Alliance in 2005.