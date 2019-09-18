<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo State, Charles Idahosa, has warned that any attempt to push Governor Godwin Obaseki out of APC or deny him governorship ticket in the 2020 election will be the end of APC in the State.

This is even as he alleged that Adams Oshiomhole wanted Obaseki to continue in the “old order” where touts became revenue collectors for the State, irrespective of harassment of innocent citizens.

Idahosa who gave the warning on Tuesday while addressing journalist on the political crisis in the State, saying that any attempt to stampede Obaseki out of APC by the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, would be resisted.

He added that Obaseki could win the 2029 governorship election in the State without Oshiomhole’s input.

“No body can push Obaseki out of APC, unless they want to kill the party in Edo. Edo is the only APC State in South-South and South East. If by error of omission or commission, he is forced out, then, APC is finished​ in Edo state,” he said.

The former political adviser to Oshiomhole, who decried scanty remarks about Obaseki credited to Oshiomhole over the leadership of the State House of Assembly, attributed the crisis between Oshiomhole and Obaseki to that of envy and jealousy.

He, however, noted that crisis of jealousy and envy are difficult to settle.

“It is a case of jealousy and envy. Obaseki has performed well in the last two years and if given the opportunity for another term, he will do more than what he is doing now.

“The only thing Oshiomhole likes is what comes from him. If you come up with any idea that is not from him, even if it is a good idea, it is not right; he wants to be seen as initiator of the project,” he said.