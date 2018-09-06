One of the presidential aspirants on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and a two-term governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, on Wednesday, in Anambra State, vowed to restructure the country if elected president next year.

He also pledged to support fully the Igbo agenda of producing the president of the country, stressing that he remained the best presidential choice for the people of the South-East in 2019.

Bafarawa, who met with the officials of the PDP, led by the State Caretaker Committee Chairman, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, at the party state secretariat, Udoka Estate, Awka, in continuation of his canvas for delegates’ votes in the party’s national convention, in October, said he was not just supporting the much-sought after restructuring, but would fully bring it to fruition as it was the way forward in Nigeria’s quest for unity and development.

He said he had already articulated how he would go about the restructuring in a written document he deposited with the leadership of the party.

Said he, “I have already solved it because I put it in writing, I’ve already given what I will do about restructuring in writing to the party leadership, what I have deposited in writing is my bond.

“So, I am not just supporting restructuring, I am going to implement it.

“The Igbo agenda is, I believe, to head this country, but collectively, when the time comes I will definitely give them support to achieve their ambition.”

Bafarawa, who traced the genesis his political journey to 1976, said he learnt through the ropes till the time he became governor of Sokoto State for eight years.

He promised not to run a government of cabals and kinsmen “as President Muhammadu Buhari now does.”

Rather, he said he would strictly implement the manifest of the party which according to him aimed at rescuing the country from economic malaise, insecurity, youth unemployment, poor education and health among others.

Noting that security of the country, uplifting its economy and tackling those other social problems starring the country in the face remained critical problems needing immediate attention, the Presidential aspirant said, “What I am going to do for the people of this country is within the manifesto of our party and also the unity of our country, the security of our country, our economy.

“These are the essential things that we need to put too much attention to when we are in power.

“Haven said so, as a democrat, I know is not a one man thing, it is a collective responsibility that we can be able to, is a team work, is not a one man show. I believe with team work we shall succeed with whatever we want to do for Nigerians.”

He, however, advised the Igbo to close ranks and unify for a common purpose, stressing that the moment they achieve unity, they would achieve their agenda.

He continued, “Put your house in order. Igbos should put their house in order and put their votes as a block and for any candidate of their choice but more importantly for the PDP as the party will surly win the 2019 election.

“I assisted several Igbo businessmen to become billionaires and ensured their safety during my tenure as governor of Sokoto State.”