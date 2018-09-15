Attahiru Bafarawa, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Wednesday declared that the party’s presidential aspirants were in one accord to remove the ruling All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government from power in 2019.

Bafarawa, who made the declaration during his consultation with the Edo State chapter of the party in Benin ahead of the October 2018 national convention, also described consensus as anti-democracy.

He said the people should be allowed to choose who governs and represents them at all levels of political positions, just as he also warned against vote-buying during the convention.

Bafarawa pointed out that the large number of the PDP presidential aspirants was a demonstration that the party was growing big, even as he disclosed that the aspirants have all agreed to support whoever gets the presidential ticket.

He said, “I believe we have all agreed to work together with however gets the ticket.

“Forget the number of aspirants. The number of aspirants showed that the party is growing big and is the only party in the country.

“The number of aspirants is not something to fear and worry about. We are together. We are united and our main common objective is to get APC out of power because it is a disaster.

“If we allow the party to remain in power in the next four years, I believe there will be no Nigeria. We want to unite our country and, therefore, we (the aspirants) have already united ourselves for a common goal.”

On the issue of consensus, the presidential candidate noted that since all the aspirants have collected forms, there should be no moral justification for the party not to go for indirect primary.

He said, “We are not going to change our constitution. Consensus is for APC but ours is indirect primary. Since the party has sold forms to all the aspirants because we are all qualified, there is nobody the party can say is not qualified.”

“It is now left for the party’s delegates to decide. Once delegates decide, there is nothing anybody can do.”

He, however, promised to initiate programmes to return the country to its enviable position of African economic hub and global player in international relations and diplomacy, overhaul education, health sector, economy, agriculture, infrastructure, defence and security, among others, if he emerged the president.

Dan Orbih, Edo State PDP chairman, commended the presidential aspirant for good governance while serving as governor of Sokoto State.

He said the state’s delegates would join comity of states to ensure that the best aspirant emerged the party’s presidential flag-bearer.