



Former Sokoto State Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa, on Sunday said he cannot be on the travel ban list because he has been discharged and acquitted by a Sokoto State High Court on the case in which he was involved.

“In respect of the case listed against me in the Executive Order 6, I have been discharged and acquitted since July 31st 2018 by a court.

“I stood trial for almost 10 years. I was not found wanting by the court.

“I also need to put on record that my accounts have not been frozen by any of the anti-graft agencies.

“None of my properties has been confiscated till date. I have tried to live above board in public service and in my private life,” he told The Nation.

Thirteen former governors and seven ex-ministers have been barred from travelling out of the country, under Executive Order 6 (EO6) issued by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The restriction followed the judicial affirmation of the constitutionality and legality of the Executive Order 6 (EO6).

The watchlist and restriction were put in place pending the conclusion of corruption cases against those affected.