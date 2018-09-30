Former governor of Sokoto State and PDP presidential aspirant, Attahiru Bafarawa, has declared defeating APC-led administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will be an easy task if all the aspirants join hands with the party.

Bafarawa spoke on Friday in Kano while interacting with PDP state delegates.

He frowned at political bickering and attacks among PDP elders, saying it would affect the party if not addressed.

“There is no reason whatsoever to see some certain party elders fighting each other through media. Such can destabilise our collective unity and chances to defeat ruling APC.

“All such noise and threat among party leaders across board are meant to create disunity by some of whom are not happy with our current success in the country,” Bafarawa said.

He assured nothing will stop him from defeating other aspirants in the forthcoming national convention of the party.

He claimed he had the needed requisites to lead the party to success in the 2019 presidential election.

“I am not afraid. I will never see any of the aspirants as a threat to get our party ticket. I will surely defeat them and secure the mandate.

Kano state PDP chairman, Senator Mas’ud Doguwa assured Bafarawa of total support and endorsement of PDP Kano to realise his ambition of flying the party’s flag.

He said PDP Kano state belongs to genuine party supporters, not any individual adding that no one can intimidate or frighten them to succumb easily on issues in the state.