



Former governor of Sokoto State and a presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, has congratulated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for clinching the party’s ticket to contest 2019 presidential election, pledging his unalloyed support to him.

A statement made available to newsmen in Abuja yesterday signed by director general, Bafarawa Campaign Organisation, Sen. Paul Wampana, Bafarawa promised to work together with Atiku to ensure that the PDP becomes victorious in 2019 elections.

Bafarawa also said that he is ready to work with Atiku to ensure that Nigeria’s image is redeemed amongst comity of nations from the misrule of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

‘’As a democrat, who participated in the recent PDP primaries, I believe in the unity of our great party, than personal interest. I am also calling on other aspirants to emulate same.

‘’During my tour across the 36 states of the federation including the FCT, Abuja to meet with delegates, I pledged to work with any candidate who becomes the flag bearer of the PDP to defeat APC. And my position on this remains same.

‘’We are lagging behind as a country and I remain committed to ensure that PDP return back to Aso Rock in 2019 and bring our great country back on track amongst comity of nations,’’ he said.

He commended the efforts of the electoral committee of the PDP primaries chaired by the chairman of the convention, Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowo for conducting a free, fair and transparent election.

The former governor of Sokoto State also commended the PDP chairman Uche Secondus for the successful outing, saying with him ‘’no victor no vanquish’’.

Bafarawa called on the PDP supporters nationwide to work as one united body as the primaries are over.

‘’The party deserves more resources and energy to become victorious in 2019 and purge the country of misrule.

‘’I will like to appreciate my supporters also for their unflinching support to me, during my tour across the country,’’ he said.

He, however, called on Atiku to ensure that all aspirants remain one united body ahead of 2019 general elections.

‘’Ahead of the 2019 elections, I will like to call on INEC and security agencies in the country to desist from becoming a tool for intimidating perceived political enemy as the integrity of Nigeria is bigger than any personal interest.

‘’They should, however, desist from any act that can endanger the nation’s nascent democracy,’’ Bafarawa added.