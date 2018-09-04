Former Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa says his aspiration for the presidency is not a do or die affair but borne out of the desire to render selfless service.

Bafarawa, a presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said this on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

He was in Enugu as part of his consultation to clinch the party ticket for the presidency.

The former governor said that his motivation to contest was borne out of his displeasure on the state of affairs in the country, adding that his presidency would truly unite Nigeria.

“I am disturbed with the way and manner the country is and my priority will be to bring unity in the country,” he said.

Bafarawa said that he would rather document all his programmes of actions rather than making promises such that if he won, Nigerians could easily refer to his position during campaign.

“I have a written manifesto and will not promise what I cannot do. My word is my bond,” he said.

The presidential aspirant said that he would run an inclusive administration, adding that every part of the country would be integral parts of his government.

He said that he would not only handover to a president of Igbo extraction if he got elected in 2019 but would get the Igbo fully involved.

“If I win, I will go with the Igbo from the first day. There is no question of what I will do for the South East because it will be their government,” he said.

Bafarawa said that he had offered himself as the bridge between Nigeria’s aspirations and the goals of her nationhood.

He said that the reality on ground portrayed Nigeria as having departed from the dreams of her founding fathers.

“It is rather sad that these cherished values have often been jettisoned on the altar of sentiments and selfish motives.

“As a long term player in local and international economic and political relations, I have garnered enough experiences and exposure to provide the requisite leadership for Nigeria, he said.

He said that his administration would implement policies that would strengthen the drive to achieve true federalism in the country.

“Since inception, the country has organised several forums to discuss Nigeria as a country and the relationships of the federating units.

“Although very robust and patriotic discourses were held and recommendations made, none of the reports or recommendations of the various conferences have been implemented.

“My administration will dust all the findings and reports of all the national conferences with a view to extrapolating those aspects that are consistent with our aspirations,” he said.

Bafarawa said that he was not perturbed by the number of presidential aspirants in the PDP, adding “I am a democrat and ready to support the party”.