<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State chapter of Coalition of Atiku Groups has strategized to reposition the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, which has been faced with some form of leadership tussle after the just-concluded general elections.

The coalition had, during an emergency meeting in Atiku Presidential Campaign Office (APCO) in Lagos, which had in attendance representative of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Dr. Femi Pearse and other top politicians, told journalists at the weekend that it was determined to reconcile all the warring leaders, use its numerical strength to attract new members, woe aggrieved members especially aspirants who were disgruntled after the primary elections.

Mark Iheanyi, chairman of coalition, said it had been meeting with stakeholders of the party, especially the warring leaders. He stated that strategies had been mapped out on how to ensure that the leaders sheathe their swords for the interest of the party.

He said that Amos Yinka, one of the leaders and the man who provided the APCO building, had been very supportive and appreciated the reconciliation moves. He used the opportunity to appeal to Chief Bode George, former deputy national chairman and Aduke Maina, to embrace peace for the larger interest of the party.

Ben Ndu, Secretary of the coalition, maintained that the purpose of the meeting was to rebuild, reconstruct and encourage some members of the coalition who felt disgruntled because the mandate of Atiku was stolen, stressing that Adeseye Ogunlewe’s exit had not affected the membership in any way since the only role that the former PDP leader played was provision of accommodation for the coalition.