



The Atiku Support Organisation has tasked Senate President Ahmad Lawan to ensure the passage of the Amended Electoral Act.

The organisation recalled that Lawan had in December 2020 promised that the Amended Electoral Act will be passed before the end of the first quarter of 2021.

According to the organisation, “It appears the APC-led Senate is making every effort to frustrate and sabotage INEC plans and thus give room to political bandits to compromise the integrity of the electoral process as it was done in the 2019 general elections.”

This was made known in a statement signed by the Director-General, Abubakar Kabir Babawo, and the National Publicity Secretary, Dr. El Mo Victor.

The statement read, “Atiku Support Organisation tasks Senate President Dr. Ahmad Lawan (@DrAhmadLawan) on passage of the Amended Electoral Act. Charges him to prove he is not planning to compromise the integrity of the upcoming elections in Anambra, Osun, Ekiti, and the 2023 polls.

“It is on record that the Senate under the leadership of Dr. Ahmad Lawan had on December 10th, 2020 and on various occasions and times promised Nigerians that the amended electoral act, which will promote transparency and restore the integrity of the battered Nigeria electoral system, will be passed before the end of the first quarter of 2021.





“Against this backdrop, the Independent National Electoral Commission (@INECNigeria) under the leadership of Prof. Yakubu Mahmoud promised to deploy technology, Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) for the November 6th, 2021 Anambra state gubernatorial polls to ensure transparency and credibility of the process. But, it appears, the APC-led Senate is making every effort to frustrate and sabotage INEC plans and thus give room to political bandits to compromise the integrity of the electoral process as it was done in the 2019 general elections.

“At ASO, we believe that using technology in our electoral process in the 21st century remains a sine qua non to improving credibility and transparency in the process, increased voter confidence and participation, and ensuring that people’s ballots count.

“Therefore, as the National Assembly (@NassNigeria and @NGRSenate) resumes plenary, we demand among others the following:

“The immediate passage of the amended electoral act to grant INEC time to deploy the requisite technology for the Anambra gubernatorial polls.

“An explanation from Dr. Ahmad Lawan-led senate on the grounds for the non-passage of the electoral amendment bill before the end of the first quarter of 2021.

“The International community (@UKinNigeria @USinNigeria and @EUinNigeria) to intervene and ensure the passage of the electoral amendment act before the Anambra State gubernatorial polls to enhance the integrity of the election and save the lives of voters.”