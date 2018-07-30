The Atiku Care Foundation has demanded the release of a governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in Borno State, Grema Terab.

Chairman of the Foundation in Borno State, Hon. Abubakar Saleh Dudu, demanded the unconditional and immediate release of Terab in a release made available to journalists at the weekend added that the arrest of the politician is politically motivated, disheartening and a threat to the nation’s democracy

It could be recalled that the aspirant, who was arrested by operatives of the Borno State Police Command at Forsahm Event Centre in Maiduguri during a meeting with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other party stakeholders, has spent 10 days in detention.

Terab obtained an order from the Federal High Court that status quo be maintained pending the determination of the matter in dispute, before the latest arrest of the politician.

Dudu said: “The politically motivated arrest of Grema Terab is disheartening and a serious threat to Nigeria’s hard earned democracy, his continued illegal detention by the Borno State police command for more than 10 days amounts to impunity and gross violation of his fundamental human rights.

“We demand that he should be release immediately and allow him appear in Court for trial whenever he is needed by the court.

“We believe that it is no longer tenable to keep him behind bars ad infinitum on the whims of whoever is keeping him.”