



The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has won in seven Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Rivers state while the All Progressives Congress (APC), won in one.

Results of eight of the 23 LGAs in the state have been collated by the returning officer for the state, Professor Aniefiong Essien, Vice Chancellor, University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom state in the company of the state Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Dr. Effanga Obot, and security chiefs.

The exercise was conducted in INEC office in Port Harcourt the state capital on Sunday night.

The LGAs: are Oyibo, Omuma, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Obio/Akpor, Eleme, and Gokana and Etche while APC won in Asari-toru LGA.

The results presented to Prof. Essien by the LGA collation Officers and the Electoral Officer (EO) showed the PDP won in Oyigbo with a total of 16,102 votes while the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 3, 520 votes.

It was further revealed that a total of 109, 095 voters were registered and 22, 787 accredited.

At the end of the poll, 20, 087 votes were validated, 1, 102 were

In Asari-toru area, President Muhammadu Buhari scored overwhelming 18, 180 leaving Atiku with 3, 175 votes.

It was however reported that election took place in 10 out of the 13 wards in the areas while election did not hold in three wards.

In Governor Nyesom Wike’s Obio/Akpor LGA, a total of 600, 622 voters were registered for the polls but 81, 562 only accredited.

Atiku won with a total of 69, 981 leaving Buhari with 6, 875.

However elections in four of the 17 wards were reportedly cancelled for various reasons, especially in Rukpokwu, Choba and two other wards.

In Senator Magnus Abe’s Gokana LGA, Atiku won with 10, 276 while Buhari secured 9, 328.

More of the results are expected to be ready later today for collation before the result would be finally announced in Port Harcourt.