The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic party in the last general elections, Atiku Abubakar, has said that the Supreme Court ruling on the 2018 governorship election in Osun State was not the end of the political career of Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Adeleke was the governorship candidate of the PDP in the poll.

Atiku via his verified Twitter handle said, “Those who think this is the end of the road for Senator Adeleke and the PDP in Osun, are greatly mistaken. This is not the end. Not even the beginning of the end. No. Today marks the continued ascendancy of Senator Adeleke and his party in the hearts and minds of his people.”

The former Vice President added, “I join with people of goodwill all over Nigeria to say to Senator Ademola Adeleke, and the people of the great state of Osun, that we stand with them in good times and in difficult days. The Supreme Court has ruled and because of its judicial finality, the legal case is over.

“However, the love, acceptance and endorsement that the people of Osun bestowed on both Senator Adeleke and the @OfficialPDPNig is not over and cannot be overlooked.

“The great people of Osun had expected that the progress and development that the Adeleke family had consistently brought to Osun will be translated to their governance. That hope is not dead. Only delayed.

“I extend my right hand of brotherhood to Senator Adeleke in all his future endeavours and I assure the good people of the state of Osun that the Peoples Democratic Party remembers their love and acceptance and will never forget to stand by them no matter the situation.”

Atiku also called on the Judiciary to reflect the feelings of the citizenry in their judgements.

He said, “Finally, I urge the nation’s judiciary to take a pulse of the nation and reflect it. In their hands, God has placed a great responsibility. The duty to ensure that justice is done, irrespective of the pressure to do otherwise, by the powers that be.”