



Atiku support groups in Nigeria say they endorsed the steps taken by defeated PDP presidential Atiku Abubakar to reclaim what they view as his stolen mandate, and urging Atiku loyalists not to succumb to pressure to concede defeat.

The supporters, led by Adamu Babayola, said they denounced the results of the February 23rd elections as announced by INEC, describing it as day light robbery of the Nigerian people’s choice and a retrogressive step in the country’s electoral system.

They made their remarks at the weekend while addressing the media in Yola, the Adamawa state capital.

“The election results announced last week does not reflect the collective will of the Nigerian people who massively and convincesingly voted for Atiku and the PDP,” Babayola said.

“The APC and INEC employed gangster tactics to rob us of victory in broad day light in Lagos, Kano, Maiduguri, Nassarawa, Bauchi, Benue, Anambra and Rivers state.

“The whole election process was manipulated to impose the ruling party on Nigerians.

“Instead of making gains in our electoral system, they have instead introduced innovation in rigging tactics.

“The APC failed woefully to followed the hallowed example of the former president Goodluck Jonathan in conducting a free, fair and credible elections of which APC was a major beneficiary.

“Never has the use of the military been so brazen like it has been done now.

“APC has resorted to voter intimidations, underage voting, invasion of collation centers to manipulate results sheet.

“The whole elections was manipulated to favour their interest and the APC has not built on the gains made, but instead reversed the gains from the Goodluck era, and what we have now is a mockery of democracy.

“The delay in the announcement of results was a clear signal that the results were being manipulated.

“We stand with Atiku to expose them as frauds and express confidence in the judiciary to reclaim our stolen mandate.

“We fully support the steps taken so far by our principal as a true democrat.”

The group of Atiku supporters say the results of last week’s elections makes it clear that Adamawa is a PDP state and they are ready to work to produce Ahmadu Fintiri as governor, and a clear majority in the state house of assembly.

With the result of last week’s presidential elections continuing to garner controversy, groups and parties are taking position as Nigeria heads into the governorship and state assembly elections on March 9.