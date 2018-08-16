Erstwhile vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has said he has the keys to the solution of the nation’s myriad of problems and that his desire to be president of the country is to move the country forward.

Abubakar, who said this yesterday, in Owerri, Imo state capital, when he paid a courtesy call on the People’s Democratic Party chieftain, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, during his nationwide presidential consultation tour, said that bad governance is responsible for the stunted growth of the nation and that it requires a person who is patriotic to reverse the current economic woes being experienced by the people.

The ex -VP who was accompanied by his Director-General and former Governor of Ogun state, Chief Gbenga Daniel, and other members of his campaign team, pointed out that he is not only the more experienced among the presidential aspirants on the platform of the PDP, but has the solutions to the challenges confronting the country.

He said: “Patriotism is the key thing. It is the thing propelling my presidential ambition. I want to move Nigeria forward. Patriotism is needed to move Nigeria forward.

“I’ve more experience than any of those who are aspiring to be president of the country. I was a civil servant for over 20 years before going into private business. Today, I’ve employed more youths than anybody”.

Responding, Iwuanyanywu said he will not retire from politics until Abubakar becomes president. The elder statesman said the country was in dire need of a leader like Abubakar.

Iwuanyanwu said: “I’ll not retire from politics until Atiku Abubakar becomes president. Atiku is the kind of president Nigeria needs

There is poverty in the land because of bad governance. Supporting Atiku is the best thing to do.

Igbo have been marginalised in this government; sadly, some Igbo people are still supporting Buhari.”