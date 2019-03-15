



Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday met with the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in Abeokuta, Ogun State Capital.

The meeting came barely three weeks after Atiku lost to President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress.

Obasanjo had backed Atiku in the election. Details of what they discussed were not made public.

Obasanjo’s spokesman, Kehinde Akinyemi, who confirmed the meeting to our correspondent, described it as “private meeting.”

“Abubakar arrived at about 12.00pm, had a closed session with Obasanjo, came out at about 1.00pm, observed his Islamic prayers and lunch before taking his leave at about 2.00pm”, Akinyemi said.

Akinyemi also stated said that the former president called on the people of Oyo State to cooperate with Seyi Makinde, the governor elect of the state, when the Oyo State governor-elect visited him in Abeokuta on Thursday.

According to Obasanjo, the love and votes of the people of Oyo State have ensured the emergence of Makinde, adding that their continued support was necessary to make him succeed as a governor.

“He cannot do it alone and since you have supported him before and during the elections, you need to continue to be together to make him successful,” Obasanjo was was quoted as saying in the statement.

He urged Makinde to jettison the type of democracy that only targeted or benefited selfish interests of selected few.

“You have a onerous task ahead in improving the status of the capital of the old Western Region and you have to work to unite them all.

“You need to shun corruption, be transparent and embark on developmental projects which would be a delight to the people of Oyo State.

“You need to give them something new, positive and the type of governance which delivers dividend of democracy at their doorsteps,” Obasanjo said.