Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has promised to leave office as Nigeria’s president in 2023 if elected next year.

He said this in reaction to fears that a new president from the North would do two-terms against the current arrangement of eight years turns between the North and the South.

According to analysts, one of the reasons some people in Southern Nigerian prefer President Muhammadu Buhari to win another term, was that by May 29, 2023, he would have completed his legitimate two terms.

Asked by Thisday if he was ready to sign an agreement to commit to serve for only four years, the Wazirin Adamawa replied “Of course, I would!”

“I have said this before on my own initiative. I believe in it. If I am elected as the President in 2019, I give an undertaking that I would only do one term.

“Having said that, let me remind Nigerians that Buhari also gave such an undertaking in 2011, but he is not living up to it today. My own case will be different. I am prepared to sign an undertaking to do only one term.

“I am not Muhammadu Buhari. I do not make promises I cannot keep. I am assuring Nigerians that I will keep this promise. I am making it out here in the open. I am willing to sign a written document.

“If you or any other Nigerian can come up with an iron-clad legal document that binds me, I am willing to publicly commit to it.”