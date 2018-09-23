Nigeria’s former vice president and 2019 presidential aspirant under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has denied having any rift with his former boss, former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The former vice president stated this, at the weekend in Lafia, Nasarawa State capital, when he visited the state PDP chapter to solicite support for the party’s presidential ticket.

According to him “I don’t have any problem with former President Olusegun Obasanjo as far as I’m concern but if he has a problem with me, that is his own business,” he said.

Former President Obasanjo had, in early August 2018, while returning from Kigali, Rwanda, said that God would never forgive him if he supported Atiku for President.

According to him, “If I support Atiku for anything, God will not forgive me. If I do not know, yes, but once I know, Atiku can never enjoy my support,” Obasanjo had said.

On consensus candidature of the PDP, the PDP Presidential aspirant said if it did not work, all the aspirants should be allowed to go into the race proper where the delegates will decide the candidate.

According to Atiku, “Well if it is possible, it will be good but if it is not possible them we meet in the field,” he said.

He said killings, criminality, poverty and unemployment got to its peak under the present APC government-led by President Mohammadu Buhari, he urged Nasarawa State delegates to support his presidential ambition to make Nigeria work again.

Meanwhile, two young men who are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State, on Sunday, trekked from Akwanga Local Government Area to Lafia, a distance of about 60 kilometers in solidarity with the governorship ambition of the state deputy governor Hon. Silas Ali Agara.

The two young men, Mr. Musa Chorio and Vensabo Tsilako Nuhu, said the idea behind their action is to make sacrifice so that God will touch the heart of the outgoing governor Tanko Al-Makura to support his deputy to succeed him.

Receiving them at the governorship campaign office of the state deputy governor, Director-General of the campaign group, Usuf Omaki, said the deputy governor has all it takes to govern the state and thank the young men for making the huge sacrifice for the governorship hopeful.

He describe Hon. Agara as being in a better position to transform the state, noting that the state need a man who can do more than what the outgoing governor has done.

He said, “Agara have been part of the Tanko Al-Makura government from inception, he also served in the first two governors that have govern the state before Al-Makura and with all sense of decency, he has garnered enough experience and exposure to govern the state.