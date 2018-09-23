Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission not to tamper with the will of the people on who becomes their governor after the tenure of the incumbent, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola.

He said he was sure that the people of the state are behind the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ademola Adeleke, adding that the opposition party would win the election on Thursday.

Atiku, who is a presidential aspirant on the platform of the PDP, stated this in Abuja on Sunday while commenting on the governorship election held in Osun State on Saturday.

He also said that the PDP would resist any attempt by the All Progressives Congress to steal the alleged expected victory of its candidate, Adeleke, on Thursday.

He said, “The people of Osun State have freely given their mandate to Senator Ademola Adeleke and the Peoples Democratic Party, and I urge the Independent National Electoral Commission to resist any and every temptation to be used to tamper with the will of the people of Osun State.

“I was in Osun on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, and I saw firsthand the love the people of Osun have for Senator Adeleke and the PDP.

“I told our people in Osun that their years of underdevelopment and backwardness will end with the election of Senator Adeleke and the PDP, and I stand by that promise.

“The attempt by the All Progressives Congress to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat will be resisted with every legitimate and democratic means at our disposal.

“As I said in my statement condemning the police invitation to Senator Ademola Adeleke this past Wednesday, I stand with him and the people of Osun. In good times and bad times, the PDP and I will always be with Senator Adeleke and the good people of Osun.

“I hereby offer Senator Adeleke and the Osun State chapter of the PDP my right hand of fellowship as they work to retrieve their victory, which is already in sight.”