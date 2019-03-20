



The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has vowed to reclaim his stolen mandate.

Atiku had approached the Electoral Tribunal, claiming he won the Presidential Election.

The PDP Presidential candidate, who spoke in Abuja during a visit to the leaders of the Southern and Middle Belt regions, said the struggle to reclaim the mandate would be achievable with support of the elders.

He was optimistic that justice will be done eventually.

He thanked the various leaders for their support before, during and after the election.

Meanwhile, the South-Sourh leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has assured Atiku of the support of the group in the struggle to reclaim his mandate.