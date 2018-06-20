Former Vice President and a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has declared that he was ready to confront anti-democratic forces ahead the 2019 elections.

Abubakar, who stated this in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, when he met with PDP members at the party secretariat as part of his on-going consultation with PDP members, reminded the people he was at the forefront in the fight against the military and anti-democratic forces in the recent past.

According to Abubakar, he was in Bayelsa State to reconnect with the people and to tell that he would stand with them in the fight against anti-democratic forces.

“I am ready to fight anti-democratic Forces. If you remember, I can fight or face anyone. I was in the vanguard of fighting the military. Though many lives were lost, we were successful. I am ready to change the change”

The Chairman of the party, Mr Cleopas Moses told party members that in 2019 PDP will take over Aso Rock because, “the party in power wants to destroy our nation and we will not allow it.”

Earlier at the Government House where he held a closed a door meeting with Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, Abubakar was full of commendation for Dickson for the reception accorded him and the infrastructural development noticed in the state.

He noted that s the improved development achieved under Governor Dickson was possible due to the continued governance of the PDP.

Abubakar, who was accompanied by former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and a former Minister of Niger Delta, Mr. Godsday Orubebe, said he had followed the advocacy effort of Governor Dickson on the issue of restructuring.

He continued, “I agree with you and to let you know that I have been advocating the issue of restructuring before since 2004. I have followed with keen interest your advocacy on restructuring and I want to let you know that I have been an advocate of restructuring since 2004. I want to invite you to join me to work together with me ahead of 2019 so that we can do it together”

In his remark, Governor Dickson, who described Atiku Abubakar as a veteran in politics, noted that the 2019 presidential election will be a referendum through which the Nigerian voter will decide on who govern them.

He urged PDP members nationwide to rise up to the challenge of taking power from the incumbent government in 2019.

“All of us know the character of the party in government. I call on the party to have cohesion so that when we put our best feet forward, the party will stand stronger. I call for cohesion and call for the rejection of dictatorship.”