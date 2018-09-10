Former Vice President and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential hopeful, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said he is more qualified to be next President ahead of other contestants.

Abubakar stated in Dutse during his consultancy tour on PDP state executives of the party, indicating there is tendency for other contestants to even withdraw from the race for him.

He cited an example with Sule Lamido. He said: “Being my brother, I am older than him politically, for that I am sure to enjoy such courtesy from him.”

Atiku made the disclosure when he visited Jigawa State in continuation of his tour to canvas for support a head of PDP presidential primaries.

Atiku visited the PDP headquarter and former Jigawa Governor Alhaji Sule Lamido in Bamaina, his home town, to seek blessings of the PDP chieftains ahead of the party’s presidential primary for the 2019 general elections.

Atiku said the visit was aimed at seeking the support of Lamido, who is also a presidential aspirant, as the party continues to strategise to take the mantle of leadership from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He explained that he did not go to Jigawa to do a campaign but to visit PDP members in the state and his younger brother (Sule Lamido).

Atiku related an incident that happened in 1993 under the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Katsina state were two brothers Shehu Musa Yar’Adua and Umaru Musa Yar’Adua stepdown for the former.

He said “When elders of the state approach Shehu Musa Yar’Adua that there is no way they can support him as president and support his younger brother as the governor of the state happened to be of the same family.

“Younger brother cannot contest against his older brother, the junior brother instantly stepdown for his brother due to his loyalty,” he said.

He explained that currently the country need repairs because of system failure around all sectors in the country, unity, security and economic of the country.

“The government inherited economy growing at about 7 percent and crashed it to recession in its first year and currently going below 2 percent,” he noted.

“Most parts of this country are currently feeling excluded,” he added.

Atiku added that APC administration is a total failure and disappointment, he advised Nigerians to massively votes out APC in the coming 2019 general election for the country’s unity and development.

Responding, the Jigawa State Governor Alhaji Sule Lamido said the visit is a home coming visit.