Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has berated President Muhammadu Buhari’s cult-followership, saying it was unable to deliver him victory in the 2003, 2007 and 2011 Presidential elections.

Atiku, in an exclusive interview with THISDAY, revealed that “without the support of Bola Tinubu, Buhari would not have been elected as the President, his cult followership notwithstanding.”

The Presidential aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also reiterated his fitness to contest the 2019 Presidential election.

His words: “I know when I was born. This is my exact age. I do not have a football age. But the issue is even beyond age. It is about fitness. I am fit. I am ready to publish my medical records and I challenge all those who are running, including the incumbent, to give that same assurance.”

The Adamawa born aspirant further vowed that if elected Nigeria’s President in 2019, he would only do one term.

“I have said this before on my own initiative. I believe in it. If I am elected as the President in 2019, I give an undertaking that I would only do one term.

“Having said that, let me remind Nigerians that Buhari also gave such an undertaking in 2011, but he is not living up to it today. My own case will be different. I am prepared to sign an undertaking to do only one term.”

On what he would do if elected President, he said, “If I am elected as the president, I will ensure that the education sector attracts the best brains by working with the states to achieve targeted salary increase for teachers and lecturers. You cannot have a local government councillor earning more money than a lecturer and expect our best brains to be attracted to the academia. I would change that.”