Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has kicked against last minute cancellation of an approval granted to Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso to use Eagle Square in Abuja for his declaration to contest for the presidency.

Kwankwaso was stopped from using Eagle Square for his declaration by the Management, which is supervised by the Federal Capital Territory.

The Facility Manager claimed that the date was work day.

But the former Vice President in his reaction via his Twitter handle, stated that President Muhammadu Buhari was allowed to use the same venue on October 14, 2014 to declare ambition under a Peoples Democratic Party administration.

Abubakar tweeted: “The last minute cancellation of an approval granted Rabiu Kwankwaso is unfortunate. On October 15, 2014, under the PDP led administration, then presidential aspirant; Muhammadu Buhari, declared for President at Eagle Square with no hindrance whatsoever. This was a work day.”