



Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has explained why he rejected the results of Saturday’s presidential elections which saw incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) returned for another four year term in office.

While speaking at a world press conference on Wednesday, just a few hours after winner of the election, President Buhari and his running mate, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo were presented with their Certificates of Returns, Atiku said he found the polls marked by irregularities and widespread rigging where votes from parts of the country under attack from insurgents are more than those form areas where there has been peace.

The PDP candidate, who told his supporters to remain calm, also slammed the results in various parts of the country, describing the outcome of the presidential polls as “the worst” in the history of the country’s democracy.

Atiku said: “I have been involved in the democratic struggle in Nigeria for the past 30 years. I can tell you that this is the worst election in Nigeria in the last 30 years.

“I told General Abdulsalami two nights ago when he called me that not even the military conducted this kind of election.”

“Only yesterday, the Stock Market lost N85 billion. I ask international investors to keep faith with Nigeria as your quarrel is not with the Nigerian people but with those who stole their mandate.”