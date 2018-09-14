Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar says he and his family have received death threats via text messages because of his decision to contest the 2019 presidential election.

In a petition dated September 7 and addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abubakar said the author of the message said his family is being closely watched.

Abubakar said his wife and daughters received separate messages that unless he backs down from the race, they will be raped and killed.

He said part of the threat read: “We will blow your plane off the sky and we will poison you and your family. You are going to see what we will do with your family. We know when and where your children travel to.”

The former vice-president asked the president to provide extra security for his family.

He wrote in his petition: “I present my highest compliments to the president and commander-in-chief of the armed forces of the federal republic of Nigeria and have the honour to request your excellency kind review/investigation and urgent consideration of extra protection for my family and I against some criminal intimidation and threat to my life, that of my family, and the cyber stalking against my family and I, using telephone mobile number +2348148228704.

“From the foregoing, Mr President can see that if adequate and urgent steps are not taken to identify and deal with these threats, it could lead to serious breaches and may constitute real danger to national security.

“Considering that this threats border on the right of my family and I to life as well as my freedom to aspire for and contest for the presidency in Nigeria, I urge you to commence urgent investigation with a view to identifying the person (s) behind the threat, expose and prosecute the culprit (s) in accordance with the laws.

“I request that you ensure the continued protection of my rights to life, that of my family, my property and my rights and freedoms to associate and aspire to any political office as guaranteed under the 1999 Nigerian constitution (as amended).”