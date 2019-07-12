<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have continued the defence of their petition challenging the election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

At the resumed proceedings of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja on Friday, the petitioners called another witness, Husseni Haruna, to give his testimony.

Haruna, who is from Gombe State, claimed that voters were coerced with N1000 to vote for President Buhari.

When asked if any of those persons have been arrested, he said it was not his business that he reported to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as stipulated by law.

Counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Lateeef Fagbemi, then asked the witness to sign three times on a piece of paper after he insisted that his witness statement was signed by him.

On Thursday, the opposition presented three witnesses who disputed the results of the Presidential Election held on February 23, 2019.