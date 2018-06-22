Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has officially flagged off the move to pick the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by meeting with the national leadership of the party on Friday.

Speaking at a meeting with the PDP National Chairman Uche Secondus and members of the National Working Committee (NWC), Atiku said with the level of improvement so far recorded in the rebranding of the party, reclaiming power in 2019 is a mission accomplished.

“I believe that if we sustain the feat recorded during the governorship primary in Ekiti State in other primaries that will come, this party is destined to reclaim its role and retrieve power generally through our electoral process.

“If there was anything that really affected the performance of this party, it was the way and manner primaries were conducted and how candidates were selected but with the precedent you have set, we are on our way to reclaiming power in 2019.

“This meeting is not intended for anything other than my desire to seek the presidential ticket of the party. I am here to put you on notice and I believe that I should do this before reaching out to other organs of the party. I want thank you and look forward to working with you,” he said.

Atiku also cleared the doubt about his loyalty, saying: “Whether as presidential candidate or not you can always expect me to fulfill my obligations as a loyal member.”