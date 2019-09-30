<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that Nigeria should be the beacon of hope, democracy and freedom, not only to the African continent but to the black Diaspora all over the world.

In a statement released via his official twitter page, to commemorate Nigeria’s 59th independence, he said Nigeria belongs to all and Nigerians have a role to play in making the nation great.

He said: “You see, when we put Nigeria first, we not only revive the Nigerian Dream, we also revive unity & faith, peace & progress, which were the ideals our founding fathers had in mind when they came together to put forward this new & independent nation 59 years ago on October 1, 1960”.

Atiku, however, lamented the issues plaguing the nation, saying that “all is not well”.

He berated the attack on the judiciary, level of extreme poverty in the country, clampdown on freedom of the press and other issues.

He said rather than calling for prayers, he charged all Nigerians to believe in the betterment of the nation.

He said: “So, rather than just call for prayers today, I am calling on all Nigerians to believe in Nigeria’s betterment, to work for Nigeria’s betterment, and to insist that no one in Nigeria, no matter how highly placed, shall be bigger than the laws of our land.

“We all have a duty to support and defend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria against all enemies, foreign and domestic. And this we must do, so help us God,” he added