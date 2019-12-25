<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has urged Christians to allow love and hope be their guiding principles.

In a statement yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media, Paul Ibe, Atiku said love is the conqueror of all things, including the challenges and tribulations that befell many people during the year and that having come thus far to celebrate Christmas, hope should remain the watchword of the faithful that the future would be better.

“Christians should celebrate with all their heart and extend their joy to all their neighbours including their fellow countrymen.

“Going by all that happened in the course of the year, it is only love, hope and expectations of a better future that can hold Nigeria and all mankind together,” he said.

Also, the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus in a Christmas message by his Special Adviser on Media, Ike Abonyi, said the coming of Christ should energize Nigerians to resist evil, injustice and dictatorship in the land.

He said love for one another was the real reason for the season and Christians should do nothing but show love to all Nigerians irrespective of tribe and religion by building on those things that unite rather than what divides us.

He however said the “worrisome state” of the nation could have been averted if those governing had the fear of God in them.