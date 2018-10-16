



The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the brutal murder of aid worker, Hauwa Leman, by the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), a faction of Boko Haram, after the expiration of the deadline given to the federal government to free her and her colleague.

The Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation in a statement Tuesday described the inhuman act as a crime against humanity.

The statement read: “While nothing can bring her back, the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation wishes to assure the family of the innocents, whose lives have been brutally cut short, that we will continue to work with our partners in Nigeria and the international community to ensure that those who are still in the captivity of the terrorists and their allies are rescued alive.

“We pray to Almighty God to grant the family the fortitude and succour in these trying times. We also pray for God to be with our security forces and grant them every advantage of the enemies of our nation.”

Atiku also called on all Nigerians to continue to support the armed forces, as they take the battle to the terrorists and their sponsors.