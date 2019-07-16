<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted with pride and delight that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has fulfilled his electoral pledge of making his assets declaration public.

According to Atiku, the Governor, by this action, demonstrates that integrity is not a mere lip homage but a consistent course of action of an individual doing as they promised.

Atiku, who spoke through his Media Aide, Paul Ibe, commends the Governor for his forthrightness and also expresses his support to him and his administration in delivering good governance in the Pace Setter state.

Recall that the Governor had hit the ground running after his swearing in as governor with ground breaking policies that seek to frontally address the problems of corruption in public and private sectors and also in advancing the access to universal basic education. These are programmes to which the PDP is heartily committed.

The former Vice President is particularly proud of Governor Makinde because his action as the only elected public official so far to so publicly declare his assets speaks eloquently to the maxim of leadership by example.

By this, the Governor has spoken without any ambiguity, that his administration will not condone corruption. His example is highly recommended to other leaders at all levels of government, Atiku said.