Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, on Tuesday stressed the need for members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to be united to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku, who is a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spoke during a visit to Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital in continuation of his campaign tour across the country ahead of the PDP national convention.

He said the party members, leaders and stakeholders must unite to be able to wrest power from President Muhammadu Buhari, saying he has what it takes to transform and develop the country.

Atiku who solicited for the support of Ekiti State delegates in the coming national convention of the party said he has was in the race to develop Nigeria.

He said, “I have come to appeal to you to support me in our party’s convention. I have the programme that will best develop this country. I wish to appeal for your individual and collective support.”

Lamenting that the country had allegedly sunk into more corruption under President Buhari’s administration, he claimed that even during the civil war, Nigeria had not been as insecure as the country was in this dispensation.

On the allegations of corruption against him, the former vice president who dismissed the claims as false, said “he had always called that if you have any evidence of corruption against Atiku, please come forward. But nobody has been able to come forward.

Also speaking Ekiti State Governor Mr. Ayodele Fayose who called for unity among members of the party, said Alhaji Atiku had the shoulder, the height and the wherewithal, praying that it will not be an effort in futility.

He described Atiku as “brutally frank”, saying “I like the way you do things. You are brutally frank. You say your mind, it’s a very rare quality. We will stand by you and the party in Ekiti until we retrieve our stolen mandate.”

Stressing that the party must be united, Fayose noted that the greatest problem PDP may have is” if we don’t go to that election as brothers and sisters.

“The task before the PDP at this time is not about who has been in the party before and who is just joining. It is about rescuing Nigeria and its people from the calamity of this Buhari’s government.”

While wishing Atiku well, the governor said “come October 6th, this journey will fall in wonderful places for you.”

The PDP state Chairman, Chief Gboyega Oguntuwase, who welcomed Atiku to the state said, “We have an interest within this your project and by the grace of God, we want this your project to succeed. Nigeria shall laugh, Ekiti shall laugh.”