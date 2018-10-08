



Former Governor of Ogun State and Director-General of Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has expressed his appreciation to delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party who converged on the Adokiye Amesiamaka Stadium in Port Harcourt, Rivers State over the weekend to elect former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential standard bearer in the 2019 general elections.

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude in the choice of Abubakar by the majority of the delegates, Daniel described the presidential primary election as a watershed in the political history of the country in terms of organisation, transparency and peaceful conduct considering the constellation of political heavyweights who were involved as aspirants.

He specifically thanked the leadership of the PDP with special reference to the National Chairman of the Party, Prince Uche Secondus; members of the Convention Planning Committee headed by the Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa; and the Governor of Rivers State, Nyeson Ezenwo Wike, for providing necessary logistics and level playing field to ensure a hitch free exercise.

Daniel, who described the emergence of the former Vice President as victory for all Nigerians and democracy, saluted the sense of purpose, unity and cooperation among party members and aspirants who contested along with the former president reiterating the fact that the PDP is one big, indivisible family committed to good governance and global democratic ideals.

He also gave kudos to the Independent National Electoral Commission, which observed the conduct of the exercise, and security agencies for providing adequate protection to members of the party and citizens of Rivers State, which ensured a hitch free Convention that will be a reference point in subsequent electoral processes.

He then reassured Nigerians that Abubakar will provide exemplary leadership and bring Nigeria out of the woods if elected as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the forthcoming general election.