The former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has argued that the 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State would show how democratic the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is.

Atiku, a onetime APC presidential aspirant, also urged his former party to accept the results of the election in good faith.

In his view, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Professor Kolapo Olusola, would emerge victorious.

The PDP presidential aspirant, who was in Ekiti State with members of the PDP Governorship Campaign Council on Monday, expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness of his party for the upcoming election.

Atiku said the APC should display its democratic credential for the first time by accepting the outcome of the pending poll in good faith just like the PDP did to the party in 2015.

He said: “We are satisfied that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is prepared for this election.

“We hope that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will accept the outcome of the election.

“They should be democratic for the first time. We have seen how democratic they are, but for the first time in 2015 we have an opposition party taking over from the ruling party. We expect them to do the same.”

While fielding questions from reporters, Governor Ayodele Fayose said the only thing the opposition APC was holding on to was to rig the poll.

Nonetheless, he said the PDP had already won the election.

“They (PDP leaders) are here because they know that PDP has won this election.

“Everyone is on the same page with us. The only thing the APC is holding on to is to rig the election.

“We have told INEC that this is a pointer to the 2019 election. They should save their image.

“The country is bigger than all of us. Let me tell them, if rigging has been tried elsewhere it won’t work here.

“The people will defend this election. We are aware of plans to bring thugs here to disrupt the election; the people will stand up to them.

“The PDP leadership are in the state today to strengthen our hands and assure us of their support.

“I want to say that this election is about the people, for the people, and it must be so.

“Ekiti election is not only about Nigeria, the whole world is watching.

“We are looking forward to observers from all over the world because I am the voice they want to suppress.

“We are prepared for the election and we are going to win.”

The leaders of the PDP present at the event included the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu; former Senate President, David Mark; former Kano State governor, Ibrahim Shekarau; Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe; former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, among others.