



The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has commiserated with the people and government of Abia State over the fatal pipeline explosion that killed scores of people in Umuimo and Umuaduru communities in Osisioma Local Government Area of the state.

A delegation led by the Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP and former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, on behalf of Abubakar on Wednesday visited the affected communities in the company of Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, and other officials of the state.

According to Obi, the news of the fire disaster was “very devastating and it is particularly touching that so many lives were lost to the incident.”

Obi remarked further that the fatal incident should raise the red flag for proper safety measures along all pipeline beds across the country.

He donated N10 million on behalf of the Atiku Campaign Organisation and conveyed the message of condolence of Abubakar to the government and people of Abia State, praying particularly for families that lost dear ones to the incident to have the fortitude to bear the losses.

Other dignitaries that welcomed Obi included the Deputy Governor of Abia State, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and Hon. Solomon Adaelu.