



Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has given a breakdown of the number of votes he allegedly scored in each state of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

The PDP candidate released the figures in his petition against the outcome of the election filed on Monday challenging the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared that Buhari won the election in 19 states with a total of 15,191,847 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar, who won the election in 18 states polling a total of 11,262,978 votes.

In this petition, Atiku claimed that the “true, actual and correct” results upon state by state computation pitched him as the winner in 21 states, excluding the results from Rivers State, which, he said, was not available on INEC’s server as at February 25, when the computation was made. He, thus, claims that Buhari only won the election in 15 states.

Atiku Abubakar said the “state to state computation” showed that he polled a total of 18,356,732 votes to defeat Buhari whom he said scored 16,741,430 votes. With the result, Atiku is claiming defeating Buhari with a margin of 1.6 million voters.

In Abia State, Atiku claimed Buhari had 198,391 while he polled a total of 664,659 votes. In Adamawa, Atiku scored 646,080 votes against Buhari’s 169,600. In Akwa Ibom, it was 587,431 for Atiku and Buhari, 337,939. In Anambra, it was Atiku 823,668 and Buhari, 333,710 votes.

Furthermore, in Bauchi Atiku scored 187,668 and Buhari, 854,037; in Bayelsa, Atiku scored 332,618, Buhari, 133,646; Benue it was Atiku, 529,970 and Buhari, 140,282; in Borno Atiku got 281,897, Buhari, 849,599; Cross River, Atiku got 572,970 and Buhari, 118,670; in Delta, Atiku got 778,369 and Buhari, 99.203 votes.

Furthermore, Atiku alleged that result of polls from Ebonyi showed he had 565,762, Buhari, 291,846; in Edo, Atiku got 677,937, Buhari, 534,844; in Ekiti, Atiku had 154,032 and Buhari, 219,231; Atiku got 698,119 in Enugu, Buhari 267,821; FCT, Abuja, Atiku got 419,724, Buhari, 366,427; Gombe: Atiku, 684,077, Buhari, 115,225; Imo: Atiku, 485,627 and Buhari, 423,801; Jigawa: Atiku, 539,522, Buhari, 545,231; Kaduna: Atiku, 961,143, Buhari, 469,002 and in Kano, Atiku got 522,889, Buhari, 1,545,251 votes.

In addition, the said results from other states showed in Katsina, Atiku had 160,203, Buhari, 1,555,633; Kebbi State, Atiku scored 493,341, Buhari 581,115; Kogi, Atiku, 504,308, Buhari, 431,479; Kwara, Atiku, 353,173, Buhari, 379,643; in Lagos, Atiku got 1,103,297, Buhari, 1,422,906; Nasarawa: Atiku, 344,421, Buhari, 382,270; Niger: Atiku got 576,308, Buhari, 504,218; Ogun: Atiku, 438,099, Buhari, 482,099; Ondo: Atiku got 451,779, Buhari, 366,436; and in Osun State Atiku allegedly scored 337,359, while Buhari polled 347,674 votes.

The real results as claimed by Atiku said he polled 527,873 votes in Oyo while Buhari scored 472,735; Plateau: Atiku, 273,031, Buhari, 148,268; Sokoto: Atiku, 552,172, Buhari, 617,131; Taraba, Atiku, 442,380, Buhari, 188,389; Yobe: Atiku, 306,841, Buhari, 443,904; Zamfara: Atiku, 379,022, Buhari, 413,774 while election in Rivers remains inconclusive.