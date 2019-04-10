<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Vice-President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has denied spending a sum of $30,000 to hire a US lobby group to persuade the United States Congress to stop the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a statement Wednesday by his media aide, Mr. Paul Ibe, described the latest allegation instigated by the Buhari campaign as a ‘total fabrication.’

The former vice-president insisted that his court case has become their biggest burden because it exposes their integrity as a sham, and instead of defending their stolen mandate in court, they are now using fake news to divert public attention from the historic electoral heist they have committed against Nigerians.

Atiku noted that no amount of diversionary propaganda and fake news campaign by the All Progressives Congress (APC) would stop him from continuing the court action he started to reclaim the stolen mandate.

He stressed that the latest dirty propaganda didn’t come as a surprise because lying has so far become their only bragging rights of competence.

Atiku stated: “Lying has become a culture to the APC administration and therefore, we are not surprised by their latest diversionary allegations.

“Since Atiku resisted pressure not to go to court, the APC has been behaving like a cat on hot bricks because the outcome of the 2019 elections has exposed and shattered the facade of their dubious integrity.

“The APC are behaving nervously like a thief living under the fear of being exposed and shamed. They are now using fake news against Atiku instead of focusing on defending themselves in the court.

“For a party that has broken the worst record in election rigging, the APC doesn’t have any iota of integrity to be taken seriously by anybody.”

Meanwhile, Atiku has also disassociated himself from 2019 election posters being circulated in Abuja.

He stressed that the campaign season is over and the tainted electoral victory by the incumbent is being challenged in court.

According to him, “Our attention has been drawn to posters of His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 election being circulated in Abuja.

“We disassociate the former Vice President of Nigeria from the said posters in circulation.

“We refuse to be distracted, which is exactly the objective of our opponents, but to remain focused on diligently pursuing our election petition with a view to retrieving the stolen mandate.”