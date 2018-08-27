Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday disclosed that he has created more jobs than other presidential aspirants in the country.

Abubakar is a member of Peoples Democratic Party and a leading presidential aspirant on the party’s platform.

There are at least 10 other presidential aspirants in the platform of the party, including the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki; former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso; Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; Gombe State Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo; and former Governor of Kadunna State, Ahmed Makarfi.

Abubakar made his comments on job creation in action to a report released on Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics.

Abubakar, who spoke via his Twitter handle, said he helped Nigeria grow its economy when he was the Vice President between 1999 and 2007.

He tweeted: “This report shows Nigeria’s economic growth remains unimpressive. Also, the economy remains driven by the oil sector & economic diversification is yet to be achieved. As a consequence, we do not see how the FG can effectively fight the twin problems of unemployment and poverty.

“This is why I am running for President, to get Nigeria working again. I helped grow Nigeria’s economy as VP and have created more jobs than anyone running for President in 2019.”